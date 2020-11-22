Dorothy J. Riley, age 86, of Edwardsville, passed away at Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, at 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2020.

Dorothy was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Lawrence & Sophia (Beck) O'Connell. Dorothy married William J. Riley on Oct. 20, 1956. William preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 1994. She is survived by two sons, Craig T. Riley & wife Sandy, of Edwardsville, Michael J. Riley & wife Lisa, of Godfrey; three grandsons, Brett, Alex, & Cameron Riley; a granddaughter, Morgan Riley; and a sister, Karen O'Connell.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Patrick J. Riley; two sisters, Mary Kay Burger and Laura Moore.

She attended St. Boniface School and Edwardsville High School, graduating in 1952. She received Master Gardener Certification from the State of Illinois in 1997. She also had jobs at the National Bank, Montgomery Ward and maintained the books at Riley Oil Company. She enjoyed time with friends and family, especially her card club friends, keeping up with nature & neighbors in her back yard.

A private family graveside service will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Metro East Humane Society in her name. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.