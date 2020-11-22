1/1
Dorothy Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy J. Riley, age 86, of Edwardsville, passed away at Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, at 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2020.



Dorothy was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Lawrence & Sophia (Beck) O'Connell. Dorothy married William J. Riley on Oct. 20, 1956. William preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 1994. She is survived by two sons, Craig T. Riley & wife Sandy, of Edwardsville, Michael J. Riley & wife Lisa, of Godfrey; three grandsons, Brett, Alex, & Cameron Riley; a granddaughter, Morgan Riley; and a sister, Karen O'Connell.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Patrick J. Riley; two sisters, Mary Kay Burger and Laura Moore.



She attended St. Boniface School and Edwardsville High School, graduating in 1952. She received Master Gardener Certification from the State of Illinois in 1997. She also had jobs at the National Bank, Montgomery Ward and maintained the books at Riley Oil Company. She enjoyed time with friends and family, especially her card club friends, keeping up with nature & neighbors in her back yard.



A private family graveside service will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Metro East Humane Society in her name. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved