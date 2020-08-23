Dorothy Suhre

Dorothy "Dot" Suhre, 87, of Alhambra, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 25, 1932, in Hamel, the youngest daughter of 12, to the late David & Emma (Schlechte) Martin.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard L. Suhre, whom she married on Sept. 14, 1957, at the Galenbeck Lutheran Church in Hamel. Dot is also survived by two sons, Brent R. Suhre & wife Vicki of Alhambra, Brian D. Suhre of Worden; daughter, Beth R. Niemeier & husband Mike of Edwardsville; 10 grandchildren, Jared R. Suhre & wife Dana, Justin J. Suhre & wife Leah, Ashley N. Ernst & husband John, Jason D. Suhre & wife Mindy, Shannon L. Knolhoff & husband Brett, Daniel A. Niemeier & wife Emily, Austin R. Suhre, Brandon M. Suhre, Jordan T. Suhre & wife Casey, Abbie E. Niemeier; & 14 great grandchildren, Christian D. Semanek, Aiden R. Suhre, Michael S. Ernst, Nash K. Suhre, Clayton J. Suhre, Johnna N. Ernst, Kellen K. Suhre, Braxton L. Knolhoff, Jensyn R. Suhre, Reagan R. Niemeier, Lane R. Suhre. Everett W. Ernest, Kinleigh M. Niemeier, Sloane R. Suhre.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers; four sisters; and her daughter in law, Debbi Suhre.

Dot was a member of Eden Church, the EHS Class of 1951, where she was a cheerleader, and she also worked for Eastern Airline as a stewardess from 1954 – 1956. She enjoyed playing golf, cards, sewing, most sports in general and most of all spending time with her family.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Eden Church. There will be a limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Eden Church with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Hoxsey Cemetery in Alhambra. The family request memorials to Hitz Home in Alhambra or Eden Church. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.