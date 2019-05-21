Dorothy A. "Dot" Wade

Dorothy A. "Dot" Wade, 79, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home. Dot worked at the Edwardsville Bargain Center. She was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Edwardsville the daughter of the late, William and Amelia (Krticka) Schipkowski.

She married Jerry P. Wade, Sr. on March 9, 1958, in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2012. Dot is survived by two sons, Jerry P. Wade, Jr. and wife Mary of Hamel and Jeff A. Wade & Brandy of Edwardsville; two daughters, Dianne Gray of Wood River and Dawn Bramlet and husband John of Wood River; eight grandchildren, Dakota, Becky, Cody, Amelia, Amber, Ashley, Thomas, and Brendan; eight great-grandchildren, Cadin, Cioni, Taylor, Aurora, Aubry, Emma, Tucker and Jared. Dot was preceded in death by two sisters, Violet Scheibe and Carlene Kording; and five brothers, Tony, William Jr., Rudy, Walter, and Elmer Schipkowski.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Mary Ann Lawrence officiating. Following services, Dot will be cremated according to her wishes. Memorials may be given to Backstoppers. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.