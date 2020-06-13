EDWARDSVILLE — Duane T. Goodner, age 58, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born July 2, 1961 in Jacinto City, Texas, the son of McKenzie (wife Barbara) Goodner, Jr. of Katy, Texas, and the late Verdee "Dee" Butler.

Besides his father, he is survived by his wife, Kimberli (Yount) Goodner; six children, Michael Goodner of Alexandria, Louisiana, Noelle Goodner of Austin, Texas, Brandeana (Jeremy) Breden of Dayton, Ohio, Brooklyn Bertels of Monroe, Minnesota, Travis (Shannon) Bertels of Moro, Illinois, and Trevor Taynor of Edwardsville; seven grandchildren, Drew Breden, Jack Breden, Kate Breden, Davis Bertels, Finley Bertels, Karson Goodner and Harper Goodner; and a sister, Kimberly Goodner of Katy.

Besides his mother, Duane was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Goodner.

Duane was a Logistics Planner in the United States Air Force.

A private memorial service will be held in Texas at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Wildey Theatre in Edwardville.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Wildey Theatre in Edwardville.