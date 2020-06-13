Duane Goodner
1961 - 2020
EDWARDSVILLE — Duane T. Goodner, age 58, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.



He was born July 2, 1961 in Jacinto City, Texas, the son of McKenzie (wife Barbara) Goodner, Jr. of Katy, Texas, and the late Verdee "Dee" Butler.



Besides his father, he is survived by his wife, Kimberli (Yount) Goodner; six children, Michael Goodner of Alexandria, Louisiana, Noelle Goodner of Austin, Texas, Brandeana (Jeremy) Breden of Dayton, Ohio, Brooklyn Bertels of Monroe, Minnesota, Travis (Shannon) Bertels of Moro, Illinois, and Trevor Taynor of Edwardsville; seven grandchildren, Drew Breden, Jack Breden, Kate Breden, Davis Bertels, Finley Bertels, Karson Goodner and Harper Goodner; and a sister, Kimberly Goodner of Katy.



Besides his mother, Duane was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Goodner.



Duane was a Logistics Planner in the United States Air Force.



A private memorial service will be held in Texas at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Wildey Theatre in Edwardville.



Internet visitors may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
