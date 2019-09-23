Duane Hartlieb

Duane E. Hartlieb, 77, of Highland, died Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, Jan. 11, 1942, in Highland, the son of Chester and Evelyn (nee Kesner) Hartlieb. On Saturday, Jan. 30, 1965, he married Norma Jean Hartlieb nee Sander at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, who survives.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church; S.C.C.A., and a former member of the Steel Workers Union.

Duane was born in Highland, IL, raised in rural Pocahontas and he was a graduate of Highland High School. Then went on to serve in the US Navy from 1959 till 1963. He was employed as an over the road truck driver for various companies in the area. He then worked for International Mill Service in Granite City and later for Stein Steel (for 15 years) in Granite City, as a crane operator, welder and mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, bowling, boating and camping.

Survivors include: Wife - Norma Jean Hartlieb (nee Sander), Highland; Daughter - Robin S. (Tim) Bateman, Glen Carbon; Son - Darin D. (Aimi) Hartlieb, Edwardsville; Daughter - Wendy L. (Jim) Lentz, Highland; Grandchildren - Lucy A. Bateman, Libby J. Bateman, Eli T. Bateman, Alexa A. Hartlieb, Tess N. Wilson, Abel J. Lentz and Dyna L. Lentz; Sisters - Diann M. (Dale) Mettler, Aurora, KY and Phyllis J. (Ronald) Sandlin, Highland; Sisters-In-law - Judy A. Hartlieb, Highland and Lois M. Sander, Highland.

He was preceded in death by: Father - Chester F. Hartlieb - Died 6/22/1991, Mother - Evelyn L. Hartlieb nee Kesner - Died 4/27/2000, Brothers - Burnell L. "Barney" Hartlieb - Died 6/29/2014 and Jerry R. Hartlieb - Died 1/16/1996.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL and from 9 - 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, with Rev. Scott Busacker, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice of Southern Illinois.