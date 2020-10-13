1/1
Earl Harper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — Earl Dencil Harper, age 95, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.



Earl was born on April 17, 1925 to Felix and Myrtle (Vincent) Harper in Bremen, Kentucky. Earl was the fourth born of five siblings.



Earl was a loving husband and father.



He married Wilma Jean (London) on Feb. 21, 1945.



They had two sons, Richard and Michael. Earl was happily married to Wilma Jean for 66 years.



Earl learned plastering from his father-in-law and turned it into a successful career. He was a 30 year member of the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons.



Earl was a joyful, kind and gentle man who loved his family beyond words. His actions were guided by his faith and personal relationship with the Lord, Jesus Christ.



Earl was a Southern Baptist born again Christian and ordained Deacon.



He was very sociable and enjoyed the company of others.



Earl will be missed by all who knew him.



Earl is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Rilla Harper of Midlothian, Virginia, and Michael and Donna Harper of Glen Carbon; three grandchildren and spouses, Brandi (Harper) and Eric Flick, Joshua Harper and fiance' Jennifer Faron, Amanda (Harper) and Joseph Hornacek; and five great-grandchildren, Colton Flick, Jaxson Flick, Malaki Hornacek, Josiah Hornacek and Harper Hornacek.



In addition to his parents; Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean; and two grandsons, Jason Quinn Harper and Brian James Harper; Earl was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jay, Halbert and Chester; and by one sister, Artie Jennings.



In celebration of Earl's life, a private family graveside service will be held at the Glen Carbon City Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 14.



Memorials in honor of Earl may be made to the Samaritan's Purse.



Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved