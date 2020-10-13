Earl Harper

GLEN CARBON — Earl Dencil Harper, age 95, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Earl was born on April 17, 1925 to Felix and Myrtle (Vincent) Harper in Bremen, Kentucky. Earl was the fourth born of five siblings.

Earl was a loving husband and father.

He married Wilma Jean (London) on Feb. 21, 1945.

They had two sons, Richard and Michael. Earl was happily married to Wilma Jean for 66 years.

Earl learned plastering from his father-in-law and turned it into a successful career. He was a 30 year member of the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons.

Earl was a joyful, kind and gentle man who loved his family beyond words. His actions were guided by his faith and personal relationship with the Lord, Jesus Christ.

Earl was a Southern Baptist born again Christian and ordained Deacon.

He was very sociable and enjoyed the company of others.

Earl will be missed by all who knew him.

Earl is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Rilla Harper of Midlothian, Virginia, and Michael and Donna Harper of Glen Carbon; three grandchildren and spouses, Brandi (Harper) and Eric Flick, Joshua Harper and fiance' Jennifer Faron, Amanda (Harper) and Joseph Hornacek; and five great-grandchildren, Colton Flick, Jaxson Flick, Malaki Hornacek, Josiah Hornacek and Harper Hornacek.

In addition to his parents; Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean; and two grandsons, Jason Quinn Harper and Brian James Harper; Earl was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jay, Halbert and Chester; and by one sister, Artie Jennings.

In celebration of Earl's life, a private family graveside service will be held at the Glen Carbon City Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Memorials in honor of Earl may be made to the Samaritan's Purse.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon is serving the family.