GLEN CARBON — Edna Murlene "Caddy" Faulkner, age 91, formerly of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Liberty Village of Jerseyville in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Murlene was born on April 17, 1929, in Tulip, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Best Few Caldwell Caddy & Cora Edna (Perser) Caddy.

She married Frank Faulkner on Dec. 30, 1960, in St. Louis, Missouri. Frank preceded her in death on July 27, 1986.

Murlene is survived by six sons, Thomas Faulkner, Ronald Faulkner, Douglas A. Clemons, Clifford P. Faulkner, Charles J. Faulkner, and Clyde Keith Faulkner; three daughters, Patricia A. Bench, Marian J. Halley, and Barbara E. Faulkner; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; two brothers, Leo Raymond Caddy of Tulip and David Caldwell Caddy of Malvern, Arkansas; and one sister, Sarah Adeline Puckett of Neosho, Missouri.

Besides her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis George Caddy and Roy Damon Caddy; and three sisters, Dessie Odell Prince, Wilma Mavis Peeler, and Virda Linnie Mae Puckett.

Murlene enjoyed gardening flowers and sewing braided rugs.

She was a longstanding member of Trinity Pentecostal Church of God of Fairview Heights, Illinois.

A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. till 10 a.m. at the Tulip Methodist Church 14531 Dallas 301, Carthage, Arkansas 71725.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. Eric Ivy presiding.

Interment will follow at Tulip Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are being handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville & Buie Funeral Home in Sheridan, Arkansas.

