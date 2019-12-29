Edward V. Helm, 78, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 3:38 p.m. with his children by his side on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Liberty Village of Maryville in Maryville.

He was born on May 10, 1941, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Vernon Edward and Adele (Suhre) Helm. Edward was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

He grew up in Staunton and attended Staunton High School graduating with the Class of 1959.

Edward was an electric control specialist/electrician at Granite City/National Steel for 37 years.

Edward married Doris J. Crabtree on Aug. 20, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. She preceded him in death on Dec. 24, 2016.

Edward is survived by one son, Brian Helm and wife, Shara, of Holiday Shores; one daughter, Sara Helm Rials of Troy; two grandchildren, Bennett and Lyndon Rials of Troy; one sister, Judith Loemker of Worden; one sister-in-law, Carol Crabtree of Glen Carbon; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Greg Helm; two brothers-in-law, Walter Sonny Loemker and Richard Crabtree; one sister-in-law; Darlene Crabtree; and nephew, Dietrich Loemker.

He attended church at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Edward enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his family.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville.

The funeral service will immediately follow at noon with Rev. Dale Skeesick presiding. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville with full military honors. He will be laid to rest on the same day as his beloved wife three years prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of the arrangements, and online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.