Edward Whaley

GLEN CARBON — Edward Glennon Whaley, 92, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. Edward was born on May 30, 1928 in Granite City, a son of the late Frank Whaley and Elizabeth (Boyer) Whaley.

Edward was a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. On August 6, 1951, Edward married Marie Irene Shambro, the love of his life at St. Mark Catholic Church in Venice, Illinois. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City.

Edward started his career working at A.O. Smith in Granite City. After working there for twenty-five years, Edward went to work and retired as a Navy civilian from the quality control department at Boeing in St. Louis. Edward enjoyed traveling the United States and the world with Marie. He also enjoyed archery, golfing and playing tennis. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Edward loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his siblings, James Whaley Sr., Charles Whaley, Melvin Whaley, George Whaley, Mary Hornback and Loretta Stanfill.

He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-nine years, Marie Whaley of Glen Carbon; loving children, Lynn (Paul) Wuebbels of St. Louis, Marc (Lynne) Whaley of Palm Springs, California, Michael (Jane) Whaley of Branson, George (Karen) Whaley of Highland and Joseph (Theresa) Whaley of Las Vegas, Nevada; proud grandfather to eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue, Granite City, with a memorial mass to follow at 11 a.m. with Father Steven Thompson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Vitas Hospice. Donations will be accepted at the church.

