1/1
Edwin Clifton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwin "Gene" Eugene Clifton, 92, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and formally of Biloxi, Mississippi, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at his home.



He was born on Feb. 18, 1928 in Venice, Illinois, to William Edwin and Ruth nee: Linson Clifton.



Edwin married Bonnie Ruth Griffin in Edwardsville, on Aug. 10, 1951. She preceded him in death in 2015.



The U.S. Army veteran enjoyed spending time with his family, travelling and music. He played the guitar and piano.



Gene was co-owner of Clifton Brothers Service in Edwardsville.



He was known for his construction abilities as he enjoyed building things.



Survivors include a son, Charles "Chuck" (Judy) Clifton of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Danielle (Ed) Underwood of Columbia, Illinois, Chad Clifton of Edwardsville, and Josh Clifton of Edwardsville; two great-grandchildren, Kylie Underwood and Alyssa Clifton both of Columbia, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Viloet Clifton of Edwardsville.



Besides his wife and parents; Edwin is preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bo" Clifton and a brother, Robert "Bob" Clifton.



Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, Illinois.



Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.



A private service was held on Friday, Nov. 6, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois, with Mike Griffin officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved