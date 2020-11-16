EDWARDSVILLE — Edwin "Gene" Eugene Clifton, 92, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and formally of Biloxi, Mississippi, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1928 in Venice, Illinois, to William Edwin and Ruth nee: Linson Clifton.

Edwin married Bonnie Ruth Griffin in Edwardsville, on Aug. 10, 1951. She preceded him in death in 2015.

The U.S. Army veteran enjoyed spending time with his family, travelling and music. He played the guitar and piano.

Gene was co-owner of Clifton Brothers Service in Edwardsville.

He was known for his construction abilities as he enjoyed building things.

Survivors include a son, Charles "Chuck" (Judy) Clifton of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Danielle (Ed) Underwood of Columbia, Illinois, Chad Clifton of Edwardsville, and Josh Clifton of Edwardsville; two great-grandchildren, Kylie Underwood and Alyssa Clifton both of Columbia, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Viloet Clifton of Edwardsville.

Besides his wife and parents; Edwin is preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bo" Clifton and a brother, Robert "Bob" Clifton.

A private service was held on Friday, Nov. 6, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois, with Mike Griffin officiating.