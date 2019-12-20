Eileen Gemoules

Eileen A. Gemoules, 96, of Edwardsville passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Mason Pointe Care Center in Chesterfield, MO.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1924, in Highland the daughter of the late Frank and Carrie (Siggs) Koch.

Eileen married Louis Gemoules Jr. on June 18, 1949, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Highland. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2017.

She kept books for her husband's optometry practice in Edwardsville. Eileen enjoyed cooking, sewing, and working in her flower beds. She was a good mother and was always there for her family.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville and longtime member of Daughters of Isabella, receiving her 50-year pin.

Eileen is survived by one son, John Gemoules and his wife, Mary Kathleen, of Chesterfield; two daughters, Jeanne Marie Grobe and her husband, Curtis, of Cedar Park, TX and Louise Ann Gemoules; five grandchildren, Angela Pierce and her husband, Zach, Nicholas Gemoules, Sean Gemoules and his wife, Maggie, Megan Bazard and her husband, Austin, and Madeline Gemoules and her fiancé, Jae Yoon; and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margurite Wiegand and Maxine Hogue.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The funeral mass will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert J. Jallas presiding. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.