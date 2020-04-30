Elaine Knecht
GLEN CARBON — Elaine Marie Knecht, age 90, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Glen Carbon. She was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Edwardsville, Illinois, the daughter of the late George A. and Edna (Poos) Rinkel.

Elaine worked as a bookkeeper for Midwest Sunray and Knecht Excavating, she also worked at The Fabric Store, Hamel, Illinois, Post Office and on the family farm as a child.

She married the late Howard Knecht on Feb. 14, 1948, in Ellis Grove, Illinois.

She is survived by three daughters, Caryl Piper and husband Ed of Edwardsville, Rita Molitor and husband Donald of St. Peters, Missouri, and Lela Thompson and husband Randy of Edwardsville; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Marlin Rinkel and wife Louise of Troy, Illinois, Paul Rinkel and wife Vicki of Glen Carbon, and Richard Rinkel and wife Judy of Huntsville, Alabama; sister, Lynette Noeltner of Waterloo, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Vida Knecht of East Alton, Illinois; and son-in-law, Ronald Chlibec of Glen Carbon.

Elaine was preceded in death by one son, James Knecht; daughter, Norma Chlibec; brother, George A. Rinkel; and two great-grandsons.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville, the Women of the Moose Chapter 82 in Edwardsville, she was a 4-H leader, Madison County Polling Judge and an avid bowling.

A private family graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family requests memorial to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Assoc. in care of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Apr. 30, 2020.
