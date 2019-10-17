EDWARDSVILLE — Eleanor P. Greenwood entered into eternity on Oct.13, 2019.

Eleanor was born in Mayler Heights, Edwardsville, Illinois, to August Shikowksi and Paulina (nee Kurtz). She was a Registered Nurse at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Maryland Heights, Missouri, TB Sanitarium in Edwardsville and the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Michael Greenwood and Cheryl Smialek-Koza; grandchildren, Jered Greenwood and Michael Murphy; great-grandchildren, Ethan Greenwood and Jackson Greenwood; nephews and nieces, Robert Onori, Ronald Shekovske, Mrs. Richard (Mary Ann) Booneville and Mrs. Patricia (Lane) Jones; and other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother, August Shekovske; and her sisters, Lillian Onori, Clara Zika, and Esther Pittman.

Eleanor was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Maryville, Illinois.

It was Eleanor's wishes to be cremated.