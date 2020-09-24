Elfrieda Blase

COLLINSVILLE — Elfrieda "Fritz" (Schikowski) Blase, 95, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, Illinois, after brief illness.

She was a lifelong resident of Collinsville, Illinois, and member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

She resided for the past six years at Highland Health Care Center.

Elfrieda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was a talented seamstress and worked for many years at Martha Manning Co. in Collinsville. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with her card club friends and traveling with her family.

She was blessed with a large and loving family and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustav A. and Marie (Blass) Schikowski; her beloved husband, Melvin Blase; sisters, Wilhelmina Gronemeyer, Pauline Parkinson, Hedwig Willoughby, and Elsie Poneleit; and brothers, Carl, William, and Robert Schikowski.

Surviving are her sons, Craig (Mary Jo) Blase of St. Peters, Missouri, and Jan (Deyon) Blase of Hollister, Missouri; Grandchildren, Erin (Brian) Kennedy, and Meloney (Jarrod) Kleeman; four Great Grandchildren, Blair Kennedy, Audreyella, Cadence, and Laisch Kleeman; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. The funeral service will be held at 1 pm.

Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville.