1/1
Elfrieda Blase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elfrieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLLINSVILLE — Elfrieda "Fritz" (Schikowski) Blase, 95, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, Illinois, after brief illness.



She was a lifelong resident of Collinsville, Illinois, and member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.



She resided for the past six years at Highland Health Care Center.



Elfrieda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



She was a talented seamstress and worked for many years at Martha Manning Co. in Collinsville. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with her card club friends and traveling with her family.



She was blessed with a large and loving family and good friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustav A. and Marie (Blass) Schikowski; her beloved husband, Melvin Blase; sisters, Wilhelmina Gronemeyer, Pauline Parkinson, Hedwig Willoughby, and Elsie Poneleit; and brothers, Carl, William, and Robert Schikowski.



Surviving are her sons, Craig (Mary Jo) Blase of St. Peters, Missouri, and Jan (Deyon) Blase of Hollister, Missouri; Grandchildren, Erin (Brian) Kennedy, and Meloney (Jarrod) Kleeman; four Great Grandchildren, Blair Kennedy, Audreyella, Cadence, and Laisch Kleeman; and many nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.



Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. The funeral service will be held at 1 pm.



Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved