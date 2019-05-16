Elinor L. Thiems

Elinor L. Thiems, 90, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home.

Elinor was born July 23, 1928, in Edwardsville the daughter of the late Edward & Edna (Koenig) Schaberg. She married Leroy W. Thiems on June 9, 1956, in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2014. Elinor is survived by one son, Craig Thiems of Edwardsville. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Meyer and Ruth Christensen and one brother, Harold Schaberg. She was a member of Eden Church and the Eden Golden Seniors.

Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Interment will be at St. James Cemetery in Ft. Russell Township. Memorials may be given to Eden Church. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.