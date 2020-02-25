Elissa Lindhorst

GLEN CARBON — Elissa Arielle Lindhorst, age 28, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. She was born April 30, 1991, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Rana (Schneider) Schmidt and husband Troy of Edwardsville, Illinois, and the late Steven Lindhorst.



Elissa is survived by four sisters, Sara, Kaci, Kristen and Katelyn; her boyfriend, Doyle Million; and her dog Peanut.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Billie Jo Eldridge.



Elissa was very passionate about art and poetry, and loved animals.



Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.



The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Cremation will take place following the service according to her wishes.



The family request memorials to the Metro East Humane Society or the Glen Ed Pantry. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Feb. 25, 2020
