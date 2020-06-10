Elizabeth Bunte
EDWARSVILLE — Vernon C. Bunte and Elizabeth Ann Bunte will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois.



Vernon passed away on March 2, 2014, in Leesburg, Florida, and was cremated according to his wishes.



Elizabeth passed away on March 25, 2020, in Leesburg. They will both be buried on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Valley View Cemetery with a private family burial.



Vernon was born Oct. 9, 1926, in Prairietown, Illinois, the son of the late Ewald and Leona (Gusewelle) Bunte. Elizabeth was born Sept. 27, 1926, in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Thomas Franklin and Fern Zeda (Christy) Fagg.



They are survived by their daughter, Jane Hayes and husband, Daniel of Leesburg; two granddaughters, Rebecca B. Bunte and Sarah A. McGinness; grandson, Todd Hayes; six great grandchildren; Vernon's sister, Carol Hunter; and daughter in law, Nancy Bunte.



They were preceded in death by their son Richard Bunte; and a granddaughter, Emily Bunte.



Elizabeth was also preceded by sisters, Bernice Simches, Iona Pike, Selma Schmid, and Mary Fiegenbaum.



A private family service will be held at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home followed by a private burial at Valley View Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
