Elizabeth A. "Betty" Paschedag

GRANITE CITY — Elizabeth A. "Betty" Paschedag, 76, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home. Elizabeth was born on March 7, 1942, in Portageville, Missouri, and raised in St. Louis by her parents, Jacob H. and Esther (Wigington) Johnson. Elizabeth was a legal secretary for Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd Law Firm in St. Louis.

Elizabeth enjoyed her days as a member of the Chouteau Township Senior Citizens and was known for "bench coaching" her favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Elizabeth loved to stay active by bowling, gardening, cooking and especially baking, as she was well known for her chocolate chip cookies. She loved the many family pets throughout the years and adored watching and feeding her numerous hummingbirds. Most of all, Elizabeth loved her family, particularly her grandchildren, and the many extended friend/family members her children brought into her life. Elizabeth will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.

Elizabeth is survived by and will be missed by her children; Darren W. (Dr. Rochelle Henderson) of Edwardsville, Illinois, Melanie Moss (Justin Chamness) of Glen Carbon, Illinois; grandsons, Blake Moss, Brett Moss, Jack Chamness; sister, Shirley Cook; brother, Ron Johnson; nieces, Joyce (David) Coates, Janet (Todd) Ralston, Caroline (Corey) Murphy; nephew, Shawn Johnson and many, many loved and cherished members of the Paschedag family.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband; Donald W. Paschedag, whom she married on June 19, 1965.

In celebration of Elizabeth's life, friends may call on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to the Siteman Cancer Center or Hospice of Southern Illinois, but of course, Betty would love to have lots of yellow flowers as well.