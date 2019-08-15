Ellen England

Ellen England (nee Johnson), 90, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at approximately 4:30 a.m. at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL.

Ellen was born on Dec. 26, 1928, in Black Rock, Arkansas, and was one of nine children to Bruce and Ida (Weaver) Johnson.

Ellen is survived by one daughter – Caron (Randy) Klaus and one son – David England, both of Edwardsville, IL; seven grandchildren – Jessica Snyder of Collinsville, IL, Cindy (Chris) Harris of Washington, MO, Joe (Tiffany) Heider of Pacific, MO, Becky Tierney, Ryan Klaus of Edwardsville, IL, Sarah (Jason) Govreau of Marine, IL, and David Michael England (fiancée Maribeth LeHoux) of Salt Lake City, UT; twelve great-grandchildren – Dominic, Christian, Andrew, and Isabella Heider, Trinity, Kar'Lee, Colby, Kason, and Zander Tierney, Kirstin Klaus, Cooper and Cohen Govreau; two sisters – Elizabeth Kobosh of Clinton Township, MI, and Joyce (Dallas) Dalton of Edwardsville, IL; and one brother – James Johnson of Black Rock, AR.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter – Margie Ann Bay; four sisters – Lois Ruth Urban of Michigan, Eva Davis of Powhatan, AR, Ida Lou Phillips of Granite City, IL, and Sharon Kay Johnson; and one brother – Robert Johnson of Powhatan, AR.

In her earlier years, Ellen was a member of Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in Wood River, IL. Throughout Ellen's 90 years she enjoyed reading, sewing, embroidering, quilting, gardening, canning, baking, and occasionally (or frequently) yelling out of the kitchen window at all of her wonderful grandchildren for continuously climbing the apple tree, even after she had told them repeatedly not to.

Ellen cared for and helped raise many children during her lifetime, operating a licensed daycare in her own home for almost 20 years until she retired in 1993.

As a self-proclaimed "tough old bird" and an adopted Grandma (or "Gram-cracker") to so many, she will be missed beyond words, and her loss will be felt deeply by family and everyone who was blessed to have known her.

Family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Liberty Village in Maryville for providing care and support for these last few years, as well as Heartland Hospice group during these last few months.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Weber Funeral Home in Edwardsville from 3 to 6 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock, Arkansas.

Burial arrangements are with Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, IL and Bryan Funeral Home in Hoxie, AR.

Memorials are also welcome in the form of donations made in Ellen's honor and memory to the . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.