Ellen Muth

GLEN CARBON — Ellen Martens Muth, age 96, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born December 30, 1923 in Concordia, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Ellen was born to Henry and Ida Martens in Concordia, Missouri on Dec. 30, 1923 and was baptized and became a child of God on Jan. 13, 1924. She grew up on the Martens dairy farm.

Later she worked as a bookkeeper and executive secretary for the Upjohn Company before marrying Daryl Muth at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Kansas, on Oct. 15, 1960.

Ellen and Daryl raised their three children in Camden, New Jersey, Prairie Village, Kansas, Anchorage, Alaska, and Vancouver, Washington. She enjoyed sewing, bowling and bridge and also served as a Sunday School teacher, church secretary and was active in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Upon the death of her husband, Ellen moved to Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, to be near her grandchildren.

Ellen lived at Meridian Village for over 20 years. There she focused on leading Bible studies and was an active member of the choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl Muth; two brothers and their spouses, Marvin (Marvelee) Martens and Ervin (Miriam) Martens; and three sisters and their spouses, Paula (Elmer) Pinkepank, Esther (George) Bodenstab and Vanita (Gus) Kamprath.

She is survived by her three children, Philip Muth of Glen Carbon, Janet Muth of Collinsville and Karen (John) Shimkus both of Collinsville, Illinois; her three grandchildren, David Shimkus, Joshua Shimkus and Daniel Shimkus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Collinsville.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. following the visitation with Rev. Brad Thomas and Rev. Kyle Wright officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Vancouver, Washington.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Ellen's memory to KFUO Radio,

Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the Meridian Village Ellen Muth Music Memorial and will be received at the funeral home.

"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:38-39.