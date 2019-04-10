Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Baer.

Elmer A. Baer

Elmer A. Baer, 92, of Edwardsville, born Dec. 23, 1926, in New Baden, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

Elmer was an Army veteran who valiantly served his country in the Pacific Theatre during WWII, earning several decorations including the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon, Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan.

Along with his many brothers and sisters, Elmer was raised on a farm in Highland, Illinois, where he knew how important it was to work hard and do things the right way. These are traits that served him well over the years.

Family was everything to Elmer, spending time with them and being there to fix anything that needed fixed. The family coined a term for this, "Its been Elmerized."

Elmer retired from his position at Southern Illinois University at the age of 62 and spent the remainder of his life happily tending to his family, his gardens and his home.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Ethel Mae Baer; his parents, August and Anna, nee Strubhart, Baer; his grandson Jeffrey Baer; his 13 brothers and sisters.

Surviving are is sons, Keith (Mary Jane) Baer of PA., Brent (Donna) Baer of Gardner, Massachusets, Randy Baer of Houston, Texas, and Mark Baer of Houston; his grandchildren, Griffen Baer, Jeffrey Baer, Heather Baer, Jeremiah Baer, Aja Baer, Cody Baer and Jessie Baer; his great-grandchildren, Jackson Baer, Eli Baer, Arielle Baer, Tuesday Baer, Finnly Baer, Shaw Smeltzer-Baer, Logan Smeltzer- Baer and Gage Clayton.

Friends and family may attend the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

Memorial donations may be made to and can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home. Condolences to the family can be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com.