GLEN CARBON — Elmer Eberhart, 92, of Glen Carbon IL died Thursday, October 29th 2020 at home under BJC Hospice Care with his loving family at his side.

Elmer was born August 1, 1928 in Moro, the son of the late Herman and Margaret (Cooper) Eberhart. Elmer is survived by his 5 sisters; Laverne Linkenman, Helen Mennemeyer, Leona Daube, Ilene Eberhart and Irene Linkenman. One sister-in-law, MaryAnn Eberhart. He was preceded in death by his two brothers; Harold "Buddy" Eberhart and William "Bill" Eberhart.

He married Gwen Evans, who survives, on September 16th, 1951 at Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville. They had 69 wonderful years together. He is also survived by his children, Sandra (Larry) Wehmeyer, Linda (Keith) Sedlacek and Jeff (Beth) Eberhart. Elmer adored his 7 grandchildren, Christy (Wayne) Kiel, Brian (Courtney) Sedlacek, Dawn (Mike) Montgomery, Shawna (Ryan) McMichael, Rachel (Brent) Goode, Eric (Kelli) Eberhart, Chad (Fiance' Sarah Harty).

He was also blessed with 13 great grandchildren. Brandon Harris, Hannah & Ryan Schelling, Baylor Montgomery, Chase, Mira and Brody Sedlacek, Max and Cooper McMichael, Blake and Brooklyn Goode, and Caden and Jake Eberhart.

Elmer professed his life to Christ at an early age. He was a member of Eden United Church of Christ his entire life. He served on the Church Counsel, as an Usher and Greeter, and also performed maintenance for the church.

Elmer served 2 years in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant 1st Class during the Korean War. Because of his service to our Country, he participated in the Greater Saint Louis Honor Flight in April 2019 with his daughter, Sandy.

Elmer worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Works for 41 years, Moro Township for 11 years and Meridian Village for 16 years.

He was a member of the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, American Legion and V.F.W for over 50 years.

Elmer loved spending time with his family and friends, laughing and always sporting his contagious smile. He was a loving and caring person, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had countless friends who he cared deeply for. He was always thinking of others first. Elmer's classic motto was "All you need is Love". He loved to love. If you had the joy of knowing him, you loved him too. Elmer's favorite past time when he was younger, was traveling the country in the RV with Gwenie and spending his Saturday evenings dancing the night away.

Funeral Services will be held at Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville, on Monday, November 2nd 2020 with Pastor John Roberts officiating. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with Funeral Services immediately following. Elmer will be laid to rest at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to: Eden United Church of Christ, BJC Hospice Care or the National Kidney Foundation.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no luncheon will be available. Masks will be required.

