Elvira Nora Utechtt

Elvira Nora Utechtt, 91, of Edwardsville, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born Sept. 29, 1927, the daughter of the late Alfred & Sophia (Daube) Schaefer.

Elvira married her husband of 62 years, the late Norman G. Utechtt. They were married April 4, 1948, in Edwardsville.

She is survived by one son, Timothy S. Utechtt & wife Sampow of Glen Carbon; a daughter Nancy Rials & her companion Barth Legate of Edwardsville; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Schaefer & wife Janiece of Edwardsville; and one sister, Maxine Foehrkalb & husband Charles "Chuck" of Edwardsville.

Elvira was preceded in death by one sister Margaret Fagan.

She was a longtime member of Eden Church in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 20, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Funeral service will be at noon on Thursday, June 20, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home with Rev. John Roberts officiating.

Burial will be at Quercus Grove Cemetery in Edwardsville.

The family request memorials to Unity Hospice or Hitz Memorial Home.

