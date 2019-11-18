Emma Lewis

Emma E. Lewis of Glen Carbon, passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, at the age of 101. Her love of Jesus Christ and for life itself kept her young and was a joy to have known.

She was born July 12, 1918, in DuQuoin, IL, a daughter of the late William and Otillie (German) Emling. She had worked as a seamstress for 33 years working at various garment factories.

During World War II, she was a "Rosie the Riveter" representing the women who worked in factories during the war. She was a faithful and dedicated member of The First Baptist Church of Maryville since 1987 and enjoyed being a member of the Senior Ladies Sunday School Class.

She enjoyed her years of crocheting, quilting and knitting and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by a niece, Mary Jo Varnum of Metropolis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Wilma Shoemaker of Centralia, IL; sister-in-law, Joan Emling of DuQuoin; many great-nieces; great-nephews; other extended family; church family and many cherished friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Cloyd Shoemaker, Charles "Chuck" Hawthorne and Lloyd Lewis; two brothers, Carl Emling and Fred Emling; a sister, Louise Lively and a nephew, Allan Lively.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be in the chapel at The First Baptist Church of Maryville, State Route 162, Maryville, on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon with Reverend Dr. Tom Hufty officiating.

Visitation will continue at Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa, IL on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon. A procession will follow to Tamaroa City Cemetery for a graveside service with Reverend Rodger Randolph officiating.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 7110 Illinois-162, Maryville, Illinois 62062.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon and Searby Funeral Home of Tamaroa in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.