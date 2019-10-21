GLEN CARBON — Enid Elizabeth Kershaw, 89, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Hillsboro, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Hillsboro Nursing and Rehab in Hillsboro, Illinois. Enid was born on June 16, 1930, in Wyatt, Missouri, a daughter of the late Thomas Robert Lee Walters and Elizabeth Fern (Livengood) Walters.

On Dec. 31, 1949, Enid married Donald George Kershaw, the love of her life in Hillsboro, Illinois. Donald passed away in May of 1989. Enid and Don owned and operated Enid's Furniture Mart in Hillsboro for over fifteen years. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Maryville, Illinois; she was also a member of Timeless Treasures, Glen Carbon Seniors Club and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Enid enjoyed working on puzzles, embroidery, reading, playing dominoes and collecting dolls. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she adored. Enid loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Enid was preceded in death by her brother, John Walters.

Enid is survived by her loving children, Carol (Don) Mueller of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Debbie Stimac of Roswell, Georgia, and George (Melinda) Kershaw of Glen Carbon; proud grandmother to Don Mueller, Mike Mueller, Jeff Mueller, Ryan (Ali) Stimac, Erica (Kevin) Gabel, Savannah (Justin) Danks, Taylor Kershaw and Mason Kershaw; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at First Baptist Church of Maryville.

In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the church with Enid's nephew Pastor Mark Noyes officiating. Enid will be laid to rest next to Donald at Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois.

Memorial donations may be given to First Baptist Church of Maryville, or to . Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

