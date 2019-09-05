Esther Virginia Porter

Esther Virginia Porter, 96, passed away peacefully in her home in Edwardsville, IL, on Sept. 3, 2019. Esther was born in St. Louis on April 16, 1923. She was the youngest of three children born to Louis and Gertrude (Larsen) Rezek . A memorial and funeral service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Edwardsville Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis Street, Edwardsville, Illinois.

She was married to Floyd Porter for 45 years, and had four daughters, who she loved and treasured. She was very close to her mother-in-law, Maythel Curtis. She loved to "people watch" with her father-in-law, Lloyd Porter.

She lived through the Great Depression, World War II, illness, poverty, and personal disappointments but always found strength in Jesus Christ, who was her savior. She was strong in spirit, and adversity only served to make her stronger.

After raising their children in Spanish Lake, Missouri, Esther and Floyd moved to Ironton, Missouri for retirement. After many years in Ironton, she moved to Edwardsville to be nearer to family in her later years. She made many life-long friends everywhere she lived, but the friendships she forged during her time at Spanish Lake were special and dear to her.

Her faith was important to her; she taught Sunday School for many years. When she was no longer able to do that, she enjoyed watching Joel Osteen and re-telling jokes she'd heard during his televised sermons.

She enjoyed Bible study, crafting, sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles, and collecting antiques. She was a voracious reader, particularly mysteries, and showed her love for those around her through cooking. Chocolate Surprise and German Chocolate Cake were special treats her family regularly requested for birthdays and holidays. She taught her daughters to make French toast the way her dad taught her. Her little dog Max was her faithful companion who she absolutely loved.

She is survived by her four daughters: Carol Harris, Dale (David) File, Lynn (Dennis) O'Brien, Jan (Scott) Dye, her ten grandchildren: Robert (Toka) Harris, Libby (Scott) Grimmett, Denise (Randall) Williams, Timothy Harris, Brian (Lisa) Hampson, Christina Kettmann, Timothy O'Brien, Tamara (Frank) Sciara, Dana (Adam) Reed, and Amy (Brandon) Roller. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Her family grieves her passing and will miss her spirited humor and strength.