Eunice Marie Christine Slaby

Eunice Marie Christine Slaby, 93, of Troy, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born Feb. 2, 1926, in Fort Russell Township, the daughter of the late Fred and Mayme Stahlhut. Eunice married Eugene V. Slaby on July 25, 1948, at the Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2009.

She is survived by two sons, Gerald W. Slaby and wife Wendy of High Ridge, Missouri, Roger G. Slaby and wife Mary of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, David Slaby and fiancée Scarlett Li, Christopher Slaby and wife Kallie, Steven Slaby, Tyler Slaby, Sydney Slaby, Joshua Slaby; daughter-in-law Nina M. Slaby; and a brother-in-law, August "Babe" Schuette. Eunice was preceded in death by one son, Kevin J. Slaby; brother, Clifford Stahlhut; and one sister, Shirley Mae Lyons.

As a young adult, Eunice worked at Madison Mutual Insurance in Edwardsville. She was a life long member of Eden Church, where she was active in the Pioneer Bell Choir and the Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary for over 30 years. Eunice was an avid golfer, bowler, card player, and gardener. She enjoyed being with friends, and family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

The family request memorials to Eden Church or the American Legion Post 199. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.