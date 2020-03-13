EDWARDSVILLE — Evelyn E. nee Bateman Dillow, an Edwardsville, Illinois, resident, 88 years old, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Riverside Care Center, Alton, Illinois

Born near Louisville, Illinois, April 28, 1931, to Addie nee Bailey and Ray Bateman

Married to Donald D. Dillow on July 9, 1950, in Louisville, Illinois, he preceded her in death in 2013.

Survived by son, Dr. Ronald Dillow and wife Madge, residing in Alton; and daughter Janice Myslinski and husband Mark, who reside in Center Valley, Pennslyvania; also grandsons, Jonathan Dillow of St. Louis, Missouri, John Myslinski of New York City, and Matthew Myslinski of Center Valley; and also several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her brother, Lester Bateman; and sisters, Aline Stiles, Thelma McCleave and Gail Butcher

Evelyn was a court stenographer at the Clay County Courthouse when she met and married Donald Dillow, the love of her life. She was a woman of many talents, a true homemaker caring for family, cooking, sewing, knitting and tending to her flowers. After moving to Edwardsville from Effingham, Illinois, she held various part-time jobs.

She thoroughly enjoyed calling on her Avon customers off and on for 60 years here and in Effingham.

She was a member of First Baptist Church and with her husband participated for years with Meals-On-Wheels in the community.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Ewardsville.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, with service to follow at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.