TEXAS — Evelyn Jean "Evie" Drummond was born on June 16, 1988, in Crystal City, Missouri, and grew up in De Soto, Missouri. Evie passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in her home in Katy, Texas surrounded by her family.

She lived and breathed softball, starting in youth softball and played shortstop for the De Soto Senior High School Dragons. In 2006, she graduated from high school and having earned a softball scholarship, continued playing at Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri. She once turned the rare feat of a triple play.

In April 2010, Evie joined the U.S. Air Force and through dedication and exemplary service, she rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant while serving in the security forces. She served two tours overseas in both Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan in the Global War on Terrorism earning numerous awards and commendations.

On May 22, 2015, Evie married the love of her life, Lindsey Marie Rujawitz in Pensacola, Florida.

Upon mustering out of the Air Force in 2018, Evie has continued serving her country and was still a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Her love and passion for softball continued during her service in the Air Force and beyond. She continued playing shortstop and other positions as needed in softball leagues in Florida.

In 2016, Evie and Lindsey moved to the Katy, Texas area.

Evie had an intoxicating smile, an infectious laugh, a generous, caring and loving heart that brought tremendous joy to many. She will always be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

She is survived by her wife, Lindsey Rujawitz Drummond of Katy; her mother and stepfather, Lauren and Ed Juliette of De Soto; brothers, Jarod Drummond and his wife Lauren of Festus, Missouri, and Ben Drummond and his wife Kelly of Valles Mines, Missouri; step-sisters, Cassi Coleman and her husband Eric of Richwoods, Missouri, and Kayla Robinson and her husband Ryan of De Soto; her parents-in-law, Tony and Lori Rujawitz of Edwardsville, Illinois; brothers-in-law, Tyler Rujawitz and his wife Abbey of Alhambra, Illinois and Tate Rujawitz of Edwardsville; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other loving family members and many friends; as well as her beloved fur babies, Boston, Brooklyn, Buster and Storm.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Raymond Drummond on Feb. 19, 2001.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, Texas, where a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 and a Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Interment with full military honors will follow at Houston National Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.DAV.org or Greenawalds Service, www.GreenawaldsService.com.

To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net

Schmidt Funeral Home.

1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494, (281) 391-2424.