EDWARDSVILLE — Evelyn M. Kuhlman, 87, of Edwardsville passed away at 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born in Breese, Illinois, on May 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Ralph and Rena (Elson) Moore.

She married Oliver Werner, and he preceded her in death in Jan. 1987. She later married Henry C. Kuhlman in the fall of 1990 and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2017.

Evelyn is survived by one daughter, Linda Butcher and her husband, Richard, of Edwardsville; son, Ollie Werner and significant other, Alice Wilson of Litchfield, Illinois; three grandchildren, Amy Werner, Michael Butcher, and Susan Crainick and her husband, Tony; five great-grandchildren, Carter Werner, Laila Werner, Cash Butcher, Dalton Crainick, Cameron Crainick, and Kirsten Crainick; one brother, Ralph Moore of Edwardsville; and one sister, Vivian Stlezer of Collinsville.

Besides her parents and both husbands, Evelyn was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

She attended church at Bible Truth Hall in Edwardsville.

There will be a private family service followed by interment at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Truth Hall.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.