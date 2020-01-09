MARYVILLE — Evelyn Mason, 85 of Maryville, Illinois, passed peacefully at home to be with the Lord and her loving husband, Arther (Wayne) Mason. Arther preceded her in passing from this life on Sept. 14, 2001.

Evelyn was born in Clay County, Indiana, on Nov. 4, 1934, to the late Thomas and Carrie (Shakleton) Reagin.

She is also preceded in passing by seven brothers and six sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Anna Mae (Reagin) York; brother, Gary Reagin; her son, Bruce Mason; daughter, Stephanie (Mason) Stahura; her six grandchildren, Erica Stahura, Kelsey (Mason) Gabriel, Ryan Stahura, Emily Stahura, Hailey Stahura, Aubrey Stahura; and five great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was a devoted military wife of 25 years while graciously serving her family, friends, and community through prayer and encouragement. This was apparent as she shared her love for the Lord with books and scripture while operating a Christian bookstore over 10 years in Collinsville, Illinois. As a registered nurse she worked in a local nursing home caring for the elderly. We remember her as our loving sister, mother, and grandmother (Nanny) always making herself available with a listening ear and uplifting words.

Visitation where friends may gather with the family from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Celebration Of Life will be 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon.