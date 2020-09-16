Evelyn Schumacher

HAMEL — Evelyn M. "Evie" Schumacher, age 95 of Hamel, Illinois, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born on Tuesday, April 28, 1925, in Alhambra, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Lydia (nee Bloemker) Sliva.

On Sunday, May 13, 1945, she married Hilbert E. Schumacher.

She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel; Hand Bell Choir and the Ladies Aid.

She was born and raised in Alhambra. She previously had worked as an administrative assistant at Western Cartridge for two years until she was married in 1945. She enjoys being with family, cross-stitching, playing cards and cooking.

Survivors include, a son, David J. (Carol Gardner) Schumacher, Edwardsville, Illinois; three daughters, Diane L. (Joe) Hotz, Durham, North Carolina, Debbie S. (Chuck) Rathert, Edwardsville, and Dinah M. (Randy) Schultz, Burton, Michigan; 10 grandchildren, Kristin (Jim) Powell, Nathan (Beth) Schumacher, Simon (Emily) Hotz, Andrew (Kevin Friedmann) Hotz, Katie Costen, Annie (Jarrod) Frey, Joe (Meg) Rathert, Michael (Rebecca) Schultz, Joel (Jamie) Schultz, and David (Rachel) Schultz; great-grandchildren, Adam and Tyler Powell Cece, Gus, and Hattie Schumacher Hazel, Felix, and Hugo Hotz, Leo and Eddie Friedmann-Hotz, Charlie, Jensen, and Evelyn Frey, Jacob, James, and Sam Kosten, Luke and Rae Rathert,Ben, Landry, Abe, Violet, Theo, and Giselle Schultz; along with two sisters-in-law, Helen Klausing, Troy, Illinois, and Ruth Ernst, Hamel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sliva and Lydia Ida (nee Bloemker) Sliva; husband, Hilbert E. "Hib" Schumacher - Died 9/07/2009; two brothers-in-law, Elmer Schumacher and Erwin Schumacher, Jr.; along with two sisters-in-law, Hilda Moehle and Irma Ernst.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel.

Private Family Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel.

Graveside Service open to family and friends will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, officiating.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required and social distancing.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.