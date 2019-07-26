Evelyn Voegele

Evelyn L. Voegele, 90, of Overland Park, KS., formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 4:18 a.m., on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Evelyn was born in Edwardsville on March 10, 1929, to the late Edward and Johanna (Wilhelm) Dettmer. Evelyn married Richard T. Voegele who preceded her in death.

The morning that Evelyn passed away the Angels in Heaven were singing and the bells were tolling with a sound that announces the arrival of a true and wonderful Saint. Evelyn was the most gracious woman that anyone could know. She was a dedicated wife, a loving mother and her true passion in life was taking care of her children and grandchildren. She will be missed beyond words.

Evelyn loved her four children; Sharon Atwell lives in Manhattan, KS., Rick Voegele lives in Overland, Park, KS., Tim Voegele and wife Penny lives in Sioux Falls, SD. and Patty Larsen and husband Peter lives in Powell, OH.

Evelyn was blessed with 11 grandchildren and five wonderful great-grandchildren: Sharon's children Jason, Justin and wife Trina with step daughter's Emma and Kate, and Jeff Atwell and wife Jamie and daughter Jillian. Rick's children Drew and wife Carina with daughters Leah and Mara, and Hannah Delagardelle with husband Joel. Tim's children Kendra, Kelly and Chris Voegele. Patty's children Mike and wife Victoria, Matt and Mark. Evelyn's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren now live forever in her heart.

Evelyn never spoke an ill word toward anyone, she asked for nothing and gave all she could possibly give. She was truly a Child of God. She now rejoices in the presences of the Lord. We are all thankful for her eternal happiness. She will be missed beyond words. Evelyn was also preceded in death by 5 brothers Ed, Erv, Ernie, Earl and Emil Dettmer; and one sister Edna Kappler.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.