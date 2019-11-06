Fern Hall

TRENTON — Lillie "Fern" Hall, 90, of Trenton, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Trenton Village Retirement Center in Trenton. She was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Sorento, Illinois, the daughter of the late Robert & Amelia (Bourkel) Massey. Fern married her husband of 56 years, the late William K. Hall. Bill preceded her in death on April 3, 2004. She worked as a telephone operator for AT&T in Edwardsville for many years retiring in 1981.



Fern is survived by one son, Edgar "Ed" Hall & wife Jan of Bethalto, Illinois; one daughter, Diana Kenner of Trenton; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was the last survivor of 11 children in her family. She was preceded by five brothers, Theodore, Robert, Paul, Bud, & John Massey; and five sisters, Louise DeVore, Maggie Coleman, Lola York, Ellen Shoope, & Ruth Weigler.



Fern was a member of, The Women of the Moose Lodge 1561 in Edwardsville & of the Madison County Trail Blazers.



Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home with Rev. Jackie Havis-Shear officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 6, 2019
