TRENTON — Lillie "Fern" Hall, 90, of Trenton, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Trenton Village Retirement Center in Trenton. She was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Sorento, Illinois, the daughter of the late Robert & Amelia (Bourkel) Massey. Fern married her husband of 56 years, the late William K. Hall. Bill preceded her in death on April 3, 2004. She worked as a telephone operator for AT&T in Edwardsville for many years retiring in 1981.

Fern is survived by one son, Edgar "Ed" Hall & wife Jan of Bethalto, Illinois; one daughter, Diana Kenner of Trenton; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was the last survivor of 11 children in her family. She was preceded by five brothers, Theodore, Robert, Paul, Bud, & John Massey; and five sisters, Louise DeVore, Maggie Coleman, Lola York, Ellen Shoope, & Ruth Weigler.

Fern was a member of, The Women of the Moose Lodge 1561 in Edwardsville & of the Madison County Trail Blazers.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home with Rev. Jackie Havis-Shear officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.