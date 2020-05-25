EDWARDSVILLE — Florence Suhre Highlander Nemnich, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Hamel, Illinois, passed away on May 20, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., in Fort Myers, Florida, with family by her side.
Born Jan. 23, 1929, in Hamel to Theodore and Adelia (Uhe) Suhre, Florence graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1946. She married Paul Highlander on Feb. 1, 1948. Together, they had a daughter, Faye, and a son, Ken. After Paul's death in 1995, Florence married Jared Nemnich on July 22, 2000, who survives.
Florence played a vital role in developing and running their family concrete business, Ready Mix Service, Inc., where she kept the books for more than 20 years before retiring. She was a faithful member of Eden United Church of Christ, a past president of both the Eden Women's Guild and the Salem Church's Women's Guild and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star #667. Flo was 'So Busy,' as her license plate indicated. She was trusted as the family's historian and reveled in tracing the family's genealogy. She thoroughly enjoyed golf, cards, traveling, needlework and spending time with family and friends. There never seemed to be an individual she did not know or at least attempt to make a connection.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Highlander, brother Vernon Suhre, and stepson-in-law Charles Fruit.
Her surviving family includes her husband, Jared Nemnich; her daughter, Faye (Charles) Coffman; her son, Kenneth (Jenna) Highlander; step-daughter, Sharon Fruit and step-son Bruce (Francis) Walker; grandchildren, Amy (Dave) Phillips, Sarah (Daniel) McEvilly, and Amanda (Allen Injijian) Highlander; and step-granddaughters, Paige and Charlotte Walker; along with five great-grandchildren Ellen, Jacob, Ambrish, Gwendolyn and Rosalie.
She was always so proud of her family and would never hesitate to tell you the same. Florence will be buried alongside Paul at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, Illinois, during a private graveside service for immediate family.
A celebration of her vibrant life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Eden Church Memorial Fund (903 N. Second Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025), Hope Hospice (Hope Development Department, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, Illinois 33908), or the donor's favorite charity.
Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
