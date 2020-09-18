1/1
Floyd Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE — Floyd "Toby" Fisher, age 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence.



He was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of the late Kenneth P. & Louise (Johnson) Fisher.



In addition to his many entrepreneurial endeavors as a local business owner; Floyd was the City Clerk of Collinsville, Illinois, and spent many years as the Administrator of the Madison County Nursing Home in Edwardsville.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Deloris (Ziegler) Fisher, whom he married on Nov. 13, 1955 at the St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville.



He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Kay Fisher and Walley Fisher; two sons, Mark Fisher & wife Phyllis of Edwardsville, and Bill Fisher & wife Tammy of Edwardsville; three daughters, Debbie Fisher of Edwardsville, Marcia Struwing & husband Dan of Bartlett, Illinois, and Janet Fisher of Edwardsville; 15 grandchildren, Karie, Joe, Brandon, Annie, Kevin, Jon, Annette, April, Ethan, Jake, Bridget, Will, Derek, Ella, and Ashley; along with 22 great-grandchildren.



Toby was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Merrill Fisher, Kenneth Eugene Fisher, & Billy Joe Fisher; and son-in-law, Frank Hanfelder.



He was a very devoted member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville.



Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.



Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required.



A private family service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home with Pastor Kent Schuette officiating.



Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.



The family request memorials to St. Jude's Hospital, Shriners Hospital or the Immanuel Methodist Church Prayer Garden.



Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved