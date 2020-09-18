Floyd Fisher

EDWARDSVILLE — Floyd "Toby" Fisher, age 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of the late Kenneth P. & Louise (Johnson) Fisher.

In addition to his many entrepreneurial endeavors as a local business owner; Floyd was the City Clerk of Collinsville, Illinois, and spent many years as the Administrator of the Madison County Nursing Home in Edwardsville.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Deloris (Ziegler) Fisher, whom he married on Nov. 13, 1955 at the St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville.

He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Kay Fisher and Walley Fisher; two sons, Mark Fisher & wife Phyllis of Edwardsville, and Bill Fisher & wife Tammy of Edwardsville; three daughters, Debbie Fisher of Edwardsville, Marcia Struwing & husband Dan of Bartlett, Illinois, and Janet Fisher of Edwardsville; 15 grandchildren, Karie, Joe, Brandon, Annie, Kevin, Jon, Annette, April, Ethan, Jake, Bridget, Will, Derek, Ella, and Ashley; along with 22 great-grandchildren.

Toby was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Merrill Fisher, Kenneth Eugene Fisher, & Billy Joe Fisher; and son-in-law, Frank Hanfelder.

He was a very devoted member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required.

A private family service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home with Pastor Kent Schuette officiating.

Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

The family request memorials to St. Jude's Hospital, Shriners Hospital or the Immanuel Methodist Church Prayer Garden.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.