Frances A. Emerson

Frances A. Emerson, 88, of Highland, died at 2:35 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Faith Care Center in Highland.

She was born Dec. 13, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Christine (Duever) Bergheger. She married William Edward Emerson April 9, 1949. He preceded her in death Nov. 28, 2007.

She is survived by her four children, Debbie Greeves of Highland, Illinois, Steven (Carmen) Emerson of Edwardsville, Illinois, William Emerson of Murphysboro, Illinois and Karen (Dean) Barker of Brookville, Ohio.

Frances was very proud of her family, including her 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis Bergheger and Leonard Bergheger and one sister, Anne Eblen.

Frances will be remembered as a doting wife, mother and grandmother. She had a zest for life, loved a good joke and spending time with her family and friends. She also found great pleasure going to bingo with her friend, John Barker; and playing scrabble with her friend, Sharon Fink.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, followed by a funeral mass of resurrection. Burial will follow in Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to VITAS Hospice.

