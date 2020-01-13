Frank Hanfelder

EDWARDSVILLE — Frank A. Hanfelder, age 59, of Edwardsville, passed away at 2:06 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.



Frank was born on Oct. 22, 1960, in Alton, the son of the late Arthur and Twila (Ingold) Hanfelder. He was a licensed investigator for Madison County for 29 years, retiring in 2017.



Frank is survived by his significant other of over 34 years, Debbie Fisher; a daughter, Karie Schwertman and husband, Chris; three sons, Kevin Klette II and wife, Becky, Jake Hanfleder and significant other, Brianna Johnson, and Will Hanfelder and wife, Ashley; nine grandchildren; four sisters, Cindy Hanfelder Parker, Sandy Turk and husband, Bob, Mindy Jones, and Candy Hanfelder and significant other, Otis Vaughn; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will take place at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville on Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 till 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .



Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jan. 13, 2020
