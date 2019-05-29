Frank Hugh Head

Frank Hugh Head, 87, of East Alton and formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 6:10 a.m. at his home May 29, 2019.

The Edwardsville native, son of the late Hugh Head and Jane Fleming Head, was born May 20, 1932.

Employed for 45 years at Richard's Brick as a setter. He played for the New York Giant's Baseball Farm Club as a pitcher. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Edwardsville American Legion.

Survived by daughters Mary Kay (George) Gwinup of Peach Tree City, Georgia; Jayne Marie Presten of Kennesaw, Georgia; and Gayle (Larry) Schmittling of East Alton. Six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his sister Edith Vieth.

Memorial Visitation 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Memorial Service begins at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial to family c/o funeral home.