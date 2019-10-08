Frank McBride

Frank D. McBride, 88, of Edwardsville, passed away, 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Aspen Creek, Sullivan. Celebration of Life services will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, and Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Edwardsville, are in care of the arrangements.

Frank was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Thebes, IL, the son of Clyde and Mattie (Pettit) McBride. He married Virginia Ann Margherio; she survives. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Frank worked at Granite City Steel. When he retired, he and Virginia started a business that became McBride's Lawn Service. Through his lawn service, he maintained not only his strong work ethic but also his nature of being a helpful, caring and friendly person.

Frank is survived by his wife, Virginia of Edwardsville; sons, Steven D. (Erica) McBride of Key West, FL, and Gregory S. McBride of Edwardsville; daughter, Martica L. (John) Lancaster of Dalton City; step-son, Gregory J. Kiaer of St. Louis; sisters, Clyda (Dwayne) Lamb-Query of Rochelle, Roberta Cox of Edwardsville and Patricia Tolbert of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Aspen Creek of Sullivan for their wonderful and compassionate care for Frank. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com or to www.weberfuneralhome.com