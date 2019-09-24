Fredrick Edmonds

Fredrick "Ace" D. Edmonds, 82, of Glen Carbon, born Aug. 22, 1937, in East St. Louis, passed away Friday, Sep. 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Fred was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Glen Carbon. He had a long career at Monsanto in Creve Coeur, MO, retiring as a Logistics Supervisor in 1991.

He was an avid golf fan and spent much of his retirement playing golf at Arlington Golf Course. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his family and traveling with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry R. Edmonds and Dorothy V. Mason (nee Harmer), one brother, and two sisters.

Fred is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Edmonds (nee Kaiser), whom he married on June 28, 1986; children Craig (Gail) Jackson of Collinsville, Jean (Steve) Kuczka of Dittmer, MO, Sue (John) Weeke of Lonedell, MO, Andy Kirk of Fenton, MO, and Cathy (Jon) Kelly of Edwardsville; grandchildren Steve (Amanda) Kuczka, Megan (Brandon) Boeger, Joe (Audrey) Kuczka, Abbey Kuczka, Isabelle Kuczka, Sonya Weeke, Melanie Weeke, Jacob (Jordan) Reed, Kayte Reed, Sarah Weeke, Tyler (Lauren) Kirk, Emily Lange, and Sarah Lange; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Richard (Roseanne) Edmonds; sister Linda Mueller; nephews Keith Edmonds and Aron (Seda) Mueller; and niece Kim (Tim) Beerman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and will be accepted at the church.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, Glen Carbon. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Mueller officiating.