Gary Criley
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLEN CARBON — Gary Robert Criley, 73, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away Friday, May 8th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born Feb. 19th 1947, in Centralia, Illinois. He was the son of the late Robert and Betty (nee Chambers) Criley.

He graduated from Granite City High School in 1965 and married Patricia Mae Schiber on Nov. 6th the same year.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a nuclear weapon specialist.

Gary worked for Eastern Airlines, Houser Auto Parts and Holten Meat Company. He was quite handy, and never met a project he wasn't willing to tackle. Gary loved manicuring his lawn, polishing and showing his vehicles, barbecuing, and continuously working any project he could find or assist others with. He didn't sit still very much and was usually on the move. When he found the time, he always enjoyed a trip to the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. In recent years, he has spent countless hours honoring our nation's veterans and first responders through various acts.

Those left to cherish Gary's memory include his loving wife Patricia (nee Schiber) Criley; sons, Jeffrey (Bonnie) Criley and Bradley Criley; daughter, Kristina (Jamie) Kimmick; grandchildren, Abigail Criley, Ashley Criley, Austin Kimmick, and Logan Kimmick; brother, Ronnie (Betty) Criley; nephews, Devon Criley and Aaron Criley; as well as many friends and relatives.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private funeral service at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Illinois, with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Gary will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Quilts of Valor Foundation or any veteran's charity of your choosing.

To donate to Quilts of Valor Foundation, mail to:

QOVF c/o Jan Copeland

62 E. Ferguson Avenue

Wood River, IL 62095

To donate by PayPal, go to www.QOVF.org/donate and donate in his memory to the Three Rivers QOV, Group #598.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 656-3220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anne Wynne
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved