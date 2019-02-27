Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary McFarland.

GARY JOSEPH MCFARLAND

Gary Joseph McFarland, 76, a long-time resident of St. Louis and Edwardsville, died from cancer Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 with his family by his side at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

Gary was born on Sept. 13, 1942, in Oberlin, Kansas, the son of Joseph and Mildred (VonForell) McFarland. He married Martha Daniel on Aug. 26, 1967, in Arvada, Colorado.

Gary graduated from Fort Hays State University and began his career in Data Processing with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As his career progressed, the McFarlands relocated multiple times before moving to St. Louis for a position at company headquarters. Over his 33 years, Gary led multiple system-implementation and support teams in information services.

Gary was a lifelong Christian and a member of Christ Church in Fairview Heights.

He grew up in Almena, Kansas, where he played high school football and basketball and worked on an uncle's farm. Growing up in small-town western Kansas, it forged a set of values that characterized Gary's entire life, including devotion to family and the church, a belief in the value of hard work, loyalty to friends, and unwavering integrity.

Gary took great pride in his family and especially treasured time with his grandchildren. He and Martha enjoyed boating with friends at Lake of the Ozarks, and U.S. and international travel. He played softball, was a wine enthusiast who often visited the Napa and Sonoma valleys, was an enthusiastic golfer, and enjoyed bridge and dancing. Gary was a great fan of John Deere farm equipment, and after retirement, he enjoyed years of planting and harvesting on a friend's farm near Edwardsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son Marcus, who died at age 16 in 1998.

In addition to Martha, his beloved wife of 51 years, Gary is survived by sons Jonathan and wife Kristen of Dallas, Texas, Todd and wife Kristin of Edwardsville, Illinois and Justin and wife Charisa of Wildwood, Missouri; grandchildren Christopher, Colin, Carter, Drew, Vance, and Vaughn; and sister Gloria Battin, brothers Galen and Greg McFarland, and step-sister Pam Nickolaus.

Visitation will be at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, 304 North Main St., Edwardsville from 4 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1. A service and celebration of Gary's life will be held at Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or Christ Church in Fairview Height, Illinois.