Gary G. Strader

Gary G. Strader, of Edwardsville, Illinois, left us to be with Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Feb. 18, 1949, in Edwardsville the son of the late Isaac & Marie Strader. He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1965. In 1966, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the 14th Combat Engineer Battalion as a 12B20 Combat Engineer in Vietnam. During his time in Vietnam, he earned medals and commendations with the following: Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, National Defense Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal & Marksman (Rifle).

Gary was blessed with two children, Neil Strader & wife Ann & Shelley Wesley & husband Brandon. Gary married Patricia Marsh in 1989 adding two more daughters, Tammy Marlin & husband Shadow & Tricia Lack & husband James. Gary worked as a laborer for Labor Local 179 & 397, dedicating himself to his hard work and providing for his family. He was a member of the Laborers' International Union of North America, American Legion Post 199, VFW Post 1299 & the .

An amazing man, Gary was a positive, loving influence on his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Gary is survived by his wife Pat, son Neil, daughters Shelley, Tammy & Tricia, sisters, Linda Dustman, Donna Steinman; brother, Raymond Strader; talented & loving grandchildren; Curt Strader, Abe Strader, Brooke Wesley, Dawson Rull, Allison Wesley, Brok Chasteen, Jeremy Thompson, Justin Thompson, Austin Thompson; and great-grandson, Jackson Thompson.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Paul Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to JDRF-Minnesota or Disabled Veterans of America. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.