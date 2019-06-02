Gene "Bud" Sullivan

Gene "Bud" Sullivan, 78, of Maryville, Illinois passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Bud was born on March 28, 1941 in East St. Louis, Illinois; the son of the late John L. and Beulah (Fleming) Sullivan. Bud was a self employed real estate appraiser and owner of Sullivan Appraisals. He was formerly real estate broker and owner of Sullivan Realty. Bud proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and in his free time he enjoyed his days watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball, boating at the Lake of the Ozarks and working in the yard. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Bud will be remembered for his loving heart and all the special times he shared with his family and friends.

Bud is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Ann Marie (Fowler) Sullivan, whom he married on Feb. 5, 1966; daughters, Terri (Sam) Furfaro of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Angie (Jason) Mueller of Glen Carbon, Tammy (James) Doolin of Glen Carbon, Jamie Stamper of Glen Carbon, Nicki (Jared) Novosel of Glen Carbon; 12 grandchildren, Danielle, Alexandra, Anthony, Joel, Jake, Cailin, Shane, Grant, Carter, Daisy, Sophia, Lillian; sister-in-law, Kathie Sullivan.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brother William "Bill" Sullivan.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Bud's life, services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 North Main St., in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow with military rites at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the or Vitas Hospice.