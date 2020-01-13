EDWARDSVILLE — George Victor Kottwitz passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the age of 100 at his home in Edwardsville, .

He was born on Aug. 28, 1919, in Bland, Missouri. He was the youngest child of four born to Herman C. and Johanna M. (Liesemeyer) Kottwitz.

His parents as well as his sister, Ruth Greunke of Fremont, Nebraska; brother, Walter Kottwitz of St. Louis; and sister, Esther Sieber of St. Louis preceded him in death.

George's father died when he was one year old, and he and his family moved to the farm of his uncle Ted Liesemeyer on 2nd Creek in Gasconade County, Missouri.

He attended St. John Lutheran Church and School in Drake, Missouri, where he was baptized and confirmed. Later he worked as a farmhand in the Hamel, area until he entered the Army in 1942.

He was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic and meritorious achievement during action in the Battle of the Bulge. He was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Staff Sargent. He lived in Staunton when he returned from the war.

He was employed as a conductor on the Illinois Terminal RR. As a conductor on the railroad, he traveled through Edwardsville and thought it looked like a nice town to settle in. He worked for several RR companies as ownership changed (Wabash, Norfolk and Western, Norfolk and Southern) and retired as a switchman in 1981. He worked several years as a part-time custodian at Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville.

He married Martha (Fleischer) from Rockville, Missouri, on July 14, 1951, and moved to Edwardsville. They were married 64 years until Martha's death in 2016.

They were wonderful parents to three children, Ellen (Ron) Henschen of Edwardsville, Martin (Christine) Kottwitz of Edwardsville, and Carol (Charles) Byer of Calverton, New York; he had eight grandchildren, Joshua Henschen (Vasi Dzhoeva) of Edwardsville and Amanda Henschen (Chris) Sansom of Green Valley, Illinois, Katrina Kottwitz (Matt) Galen of Kirkwood, Missouri, Michael (Kate) Kottwitz of Springfield, Illinois and Gregory Kottwitz of Edwardsville, Andrew (Megan) Byer of Sicklerville, New Jersey, Amy Byer (Ben) Riley of Altus AFB, Oklahoma, and Christopher (Charly) Byer of College Station, Texas; he was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren, Eliya and Jacob Sansom, Camille and Lucille Galen, Eleanor Kottwitz, Madelyn, Lucas and Cameron Byer, Oliver, August and Hazel Riley, also Sophi and Lillian Byer; also, many nieces and nephews.

George was a "journaler" of day to day life. He kept a diary since he was 20-years-old and scrapbooked many events over the years. He loved photography and cataloging jokes in 13 collections he penned. He had jokes published in Readers Digest, Lutheran Witness, and Reminiscence magazine. The Madison County Chronicle featured his "K-Corner" for years. He had jokes featured on KMOX, and Johnny Carson used his joke in a monologue in 1974. He coached Little League, followed the Cardinals, was an avid gardener and loved growing roses. He was a musician who played piano and organ in his home church and during his army years for field services. He also loved singing in several choirs at Trinity. He loved fishing and playing horseshoes. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Ministries who daily witnessed his faith by word and action. He was a member of the St. Louis Gateway Chapter of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge.

