EDWARDSVILLE — Dr. George William "Bill" Linden of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Barnes Extended Care Center in Clayton, Missouri.

Bill was born Aug. 18, 1928 in Virginia, Minnesota. His father died when he was younger than three years old, and his mother moved back to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he attended grade school and high school. A World War II veteran, Bill served in the US Army from 1946 to 1948, much of that time in occupied Korea. After his honorable discharge from the service, he attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. While there, he studied with John Neihardt, whom he greatly admired and who was a substitute father for him. From that relationship, he had a lifelong interest in Black Elk, and other Native American leaders and culture. He wrote scholarly papers about the life of the Sioux or Lakota.

After college, he moved to San Francisco with his best friend, Duane Meyers and worked at KCBS Radio. He was an active poet and writer. Bill received a scholarship to attend graduate school at the University of Illinois to study Philosophy.

In 1952 he married his first wife, Jean. They had four daughters, Melanie, Gretchen, Adrienne, and Christina. Upon receiving his Ph.D., he took his first academic job as assistant professor at North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. He was active in the civil rights movement in Denton, working to end segregation of the movie theaters and restaurants, work that continued his efforts to end segregation when he was in graduate school. He and Jean were active founders of the Unitarian church in Denton. One of Bill's most cherished relationships which began in Denton was with renowned author Larry McMurtry. I

n 1962, Bill moved to Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, where he was instrumental in developing the Department of Philosophy. He served as chairperson of the department for many years. He is the author of the book "Reflections on the Screen" and many articles on Native Americans, the philosopher Spinoza, and Adlerian Psychology. He also had several poems published in national journals.

On June 3, 1977 Bill married Eva Dreikurs Ferguson, a psychology professor at SIUE. He taught at the summer schools of ICASSI, the International Committee of Adlerian Summer Schools and Institutes, where Eva was Chairperson. He served on the ICASSI scholarship committee, and he developed meaningful relationships with friends from all over the world. Bill retired from SIUE in 1993 and volunteered at the Loretto-Hilton Theatre as a docent, became involved in the ManKind Project as a local leader and national Elder, and exercised at the SIU gymnasium regularly. He had a keen sense of humor and hearty laugh and loved to travel.

Bill is survived by his wife Eva, and the Linden daughters and families, Melanie (Mark) Jasper, Adrienne Linden and Christina Linden; five granddaughters, Ashley (Tim) Reno, Leah Linden, Erin Linden-Swafford, Madison LindenSwafford and Maria Linden; brother Richard (Judy) Hertin;, and the Ferguson children, Rodney Ferguson (Kathleen Egan), Beth (Jim) Wee, Bruce Ferguson (Karen Gray), Linda Ferguson (Cindy Landon); and grandchildren, Ryan Wee, Alex (Stacy) Ferguson, Nicole Ferguson, Kirsten Wee, Eric (Tint) Ferguson, Adam Ferguson; and greatgranddaughter Addie Ferguson; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Harriet Herting (nee Stegner), father Urho Augustus Linden, older brother Urho Linden, daughter Gretchen Linden, an infant son, and great-grandson TJ Reno.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Louis ManKind Project (https://stlouis.mkpusa.org/), ICASSI.

A celebration of life was held on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.