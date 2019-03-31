Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Marshall.

George A Marshall

George A Marshall, 92, of Edwardsville passed away Monday, March 25 at 4:30 p.m. at home under the care of BJC hospice.

Born June 2, 1926 in Welston, Missouri, he was the son of the late Herman and Bessie (Sturgeon) Marshall. George worked at McDonnell Douglas and at Olin Corporation. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served from 1943-1946 aboard the Destroyer Escort Gilmore. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, HAM Radio and growing tomatoes.

In 1947, he married Virginia "Ginny" Greco. She preceded him in death in September of 1984. On Dec. 11, 1987, in (Edwardsville Illinois) he married Goldie "Trink" (Hackethal) Cooper. She survives.

In addition to his wife Goldie, he is survived by a sister, Helen Divergilio of Atlanta, Georgia; a step son, Gregg (Sherry) Cooper of Jerseyville; stepdaughter, Gail (Tim) Nelson of Bunker Hill; three grandchildren, Luke (Makenzie) Nelson of Carbondale, Illinois, Andi (John) Newingham of Granite City, Illinois, and Julie Nelson of Moline; great grandchild, Luna Newingham, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, Herman and Tom Marshall and Evelyn Lucas.

A private memorial service was held on Saturday, March 30 in Edwardsville with Pastor Sydney Anderson officiating.

Burial was in Woodland Hill Cemetery at Wood River, Illinois.

Memorials may be to Madison County Humane Society or BJC Hospice.

Saksa Funeral Home in Edwardsville was in charge of arrangements.