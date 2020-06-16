Gerald Emshousen
BUNKER HILL — Gerald "Wayne" Emshousen, age 68, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed away at 1:16 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Edwardsville, Illinois, surrounded by family.



Wayne was born in Alton, Illinois, on Nov. 21, 1951, the son of the late Albert "Bonnie" and Betty (Starbuck) Emshousen. On Nov. 21, 2004, Wayne married Tatiana (Anatolievna) Emshousen in Naples, Florida.



In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by a son, Kurt and his wife Dawn, of Missouri City, Texas; a daughter, Julia Rigby and her husband Daniel of the United Kingdom; six grandchildren, Jessica Grace and husband Keegan, Stephanie Sandweg and husband Doug, Brad Stiverson and significant other Morgan Goyne, Connor Emshousen, Eric Stiverson, and Madison Emshousen.



He is also survived by his brother, Mark Emshousen, of Bethalto, Illinois; and his two sisters, Bonnie Winfield and husband Clay, of Naples, Florida, and Linda Emshousen, of Bethalto.



Wayne spent 30 years in law enforcement serving several communities, most recently as Chief of Police in Bunker Hill then retiring as Chief of Police in Livingston, Illinois.



Before entering law enforcement, Wayne served his country as a Counter-Intelligence Officer and a squad leader in the Opposing Forces Program, in the U.S Army as a Second Lieutenant. He was stationed in Arizona and deployed in Alaska and Panama. Wayne enjoyed the outdoors including hunting with his son and grandsons, camping with his wife, and target shooting with anyone who wanted to go. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. He was also a Certified NRA firearms instructor and had taught at the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy.



Wayne enjoyed teaching in every aspect of his life, through stories and instruction, as his way of giving back to his community.



A visitation will be held at 55 Eagle Court, Edwardsville on Saturday, June 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. by Immanuel Methodist Church Pastor Jackie Havis-Shear.



The memorial service will also be available for viewing on Facebook through Kurt Emshousen's page. Wayne was cremated according to his wishes. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Backstoppers, Inc.



Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 16, 2020.
