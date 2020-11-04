EDWARDSVILLE — Gerald Euell Gilman age 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

He was born March 25, 1929, in Flat River, Missouri, the son of the late George & Blanche (White) Gilman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Marcia Custer; daughter, Terri Marty; sons, G. Bruce Gilman (Ann) and Rudge Gilman (Jenny); granddaughters, Jean Marie Cox (Joe), Caitlin Custer(Jenny), Molly Johnson, Kylie Moberly, Molly Gilman, Kasey Gilman, Ciara Adams, and Mackenzie Wuellner; grandsons, J. Louis Marty (Wendy), Mitchell Gilman (Erin) and Cory Johnson: and sister, Priscilla DeVine (Dale).

Gerald was preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Berniece & Virginia; a nephew, Reggie Duvall; and a grandson, Gregory Scott Marty.

He was a loving great grandfather, great-great grandfather, uncle, friend and neighbor.

Gerald was always proud to have grown up in St. Francois County. He considered Flat River (Park Hills) his hometown.

He attended the 50th & 75th reunion of his high school graduating class.

Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in The Korean War.

He was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University & Vanderbilt University, where he earned his Master of Education Degree.

He has a long career as an educator and was the first Principal of McCurdy Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District, and retired after many years of service to the Hazelwood School District.

Gerald was a lifelong fan of all sports but he particularly loved high school basketball & football and St. Louis Cardinal baseball.

After retirement he and his wife traveled extensively.

He lived in Edwardsville for many years and further developed his lifelong passion for gardening. He was a certified Master Gardener and the caretaker of the Grandview entry garden for more than two decades.

It was his wish to be remembered with joy and humor. He told his family "I tried to always look on the sunny side and keep a sense of humor."

According to his wishes his body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

